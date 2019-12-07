Premier League trolls India’s rising onion prices, fans react

Premier League India Twitter handle has taken a sly dig at India’s rising onion prices by posting a tweet which shows four stars of the league who didn’t cost their club anything. Some of the fans of the page have reacted to the tweet as well.

The PL India posted images of four PL stars in James Milner, John Fleck, Joshua King and Teemu Pukki with the caption ‘Things cheaper than onions in India’. While Milner moved to Liverpool from Manchester City in 2015 on a free deal, Fleck moved to Sheffield United from Coventry in 2016 with the Blades having to pay nothing to sign the midfielder.

Pukki also joined Norwich City from Brondby on a free ahead of the last season when the Canaries were still in the Championship and King moved to Bournemouth from Blackburn in 2015 in yet another free move. In India, on the other hand, the onion prices have shot up to INR 165 per kg, according to report in Times of India.

Here’s the PL India tweet, followed by the reactions.

Things cheaper than onions in 🇮🇳 #freetransfers pic.twitter.com/HZg5yvWCDA — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 6, 2019

And some of the Premier League fans from India reacted to the tweet as well.

And one Manchester United fan couldn’t help but point out that Marcus Rashford didn’t cost anything as well, being an academy product of the giant Premier League club.