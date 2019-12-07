Forward Sadio Mane and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold were named among Liverpool’s substitutes for their clash at Bournemouth.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp left in-form duo Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Mane made way as one of seven changes from the side that beat Everton 5-2 in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Alexander-Arnold was left out of the starting line-up in a league game for the first time this season and replaced at right-back by Joe Gomez.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were both selected in attack as midfielder Naby Keita made his first Premier League start since April.

Goalkeeper Alisson returned to the team after serving a one-match suspension, while captain Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also both restored to the side.

Mane and Alexander-Arnold were joined on the bench by midweek goal heroes Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Neither Georginio Wijnaldum nor Adam Lallana made the matchday squad, though, reportedly due to minor knocks.