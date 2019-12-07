Chelsea fans want club to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement in January after 3-1 defeat vs Everton

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to demand that a replacement for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga be signed in the upcoming January transfer window after the 3-1 defeat to Everton. A brace from Dominic Calwert-Lewin and a goal from Richarlison was enough to hand the Merseyside club all three points.

The London-based club’s fans believe that Kepa isn’t good enough to conitnue for the club after a dismal performance between the sticks. Here are some of the best reactions!

Kepa Arrizabalaga has played more Premier League away games in 2019 without keeping a clean sheet (16) than any other goalkeeper. The wait goes on… pic.twitter.com/my5ILqoObw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 7, 2019

Consistency at a high level is what separates the world class from the regulars. Players like Kepa cannot reach that level playing like this, someone to control that backline is badly needed also. Tomori needs a new partner I reckon. — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 7, 2019

Chelsea’s shopping list for January : – World class CB

– Striker to replace Michy and Giroud

– GK to replace Kepa

– RW to replace Pedro You have to show ambition in this next market, leave likeability aside and focus on the team, half of these players are just not good enough. — Pys (@CFCPys) December 7, 2019

Some facts.. 1). Chelsea are in desperate need of a new LB & CB

2). JORGINHO HAS TO PLAY

3). Kovacic is truly world class and deserves to hold his head up after today

4). Get Kepa a new goalkeeper coach

5). Chelsea’s defence looks stronger with Tomori

6). January needed — Con (@ConnCFC) December 7, 2019

Replace Christensen. Replace Michy and Giroud. Replace Willian and Pedro. Replace Azpilicueta for a better LB. Might as well upgrade on Kepa whilst at it. It’s not rocket science @ChelseaFC. — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 7, 2019

– Lampard got it wrong.

– Kepa been shit.

– Andreass been shit.

– Zouma been shit.

– Willian same old Willian.

– Mount useless. Can only talk positively for Kovacic. We can’t play Lille like this and expect to qualify on Tuesday. — Don (@CFCDon) December 7, 2019

Does Lampard have to hold his hands up and say he got it wrong – for sure. But equally not a lot he could’ve done about the 3 goals conceded. What a mess. I pray someone stupid enough offers us a way out with Kepa. He is Morata with gloves on. — Danny ⏺ (@dannydoes) December 7, 2019

We bought Kepa last season but it’s fair to say we need an upgrade of him. Man getting worse day in day out. — Ali 🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) December 7, 2019

Get him out of my team now. — AHMED® (@Jumehjejedi) December 7, 2019

Kepa is absolutely done out here. From giving the ball away to allowing the ball go through your legs like that. Couldn’t be more embarrassing, another way too inconsistent player at this club. — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 7, 2019

Kepa literally passed that STRAIGHT to the opposition, and then got 5-holed. Shocking from Chelsea’s GK. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) December 7, 2019