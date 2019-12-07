Premier League |

Chelsea fans want club to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement in January after 3-1 defeat vs Everton

kepa replace chelsea

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to demand that a replacement for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga be signed in the upcoming January transfer window after the 3-1 defeat to Everton. A brace from Dominic Calwert-Lewin and a goal from Richarlison was enough to hand the Merseyside club all three points.

The London-based club’s fans believe that Kepa isn’t good enough to conitnue for the club after a dismal performance between the sticks. Here are some of the best reactions!

 

Comments