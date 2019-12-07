Stats show Marcus Rashford is much better under Solskjaer than he was under Jose Mourinho in less than half league matches

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has rediscovered his form after the return of Anthony Martial allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to move the England star to the left, which has given him confidence and he is scoring goals at will. Even though Rashford played through the left under the previous manager Jose Mourinho as well, under Solskjaer, he has been an altogether different beast.

Stats show that the 22-year-old has already scored more Premier League goals under the Norwegian tactician than he did under Mourinho in twice as many matches. Rashford made 81 Premier League appearances under the Portuguese and scored 15 goals along with providing 11 assists to his teammates.

Under Solskjaer, on the other hand, the youngster has 16 goals and five assists in only 34 league appearances, less than half of the matches he featured in with Mourinho at the helm. Moreover, Rashford has a minute-per goal/assist average of 133.5 minutes. Under the former Chelsea boss, however, it was down to 167.8 minutes.

Currently, the United star is joint fifth on the list of Premier League top goalscorers, along with Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero, this season with nine goals. He has been involved in as many as 11 goals in the last 10 appearances for the club.

Stats from PlanetFootball