In a recent interview, former Manchester United and Manchester City star Carlos Tevez shared the remarkable story of how his former teammate Wayne Rooney once gave him his own Lamborghini to drive, during their time together at Old Trafford.

In a recent interview with ESPN, as per Marca, Tevez – who currently plays for Argentine side Boca Juniors, said: “At Manchester United training, players would turn up with a Ferrari or a Lamborghini.”

“Everyone, even the worst player, would have a Ferrari.”

“I turned up in the Audi that the club gave you and they all bugged me about it, as if it was a Fiat 600,” he added further.

“I spoke to Rooney and, the crazy guy that he is, he told me ‘take the Lamborghini’.”

“I went, without registering, around Manchester with this car, he gave it to me,” Tevez said.

The Argentina international further went on to talk about the connection he had with Rooney, while the duo played alongside each other at Manchester United.

“I identified a lot with him because of where he came from, a poor area of Liverpool,” Tevez said, before adding:

“He always fought for the ball as if it were his last, the same way I played.”

“I saw myself reflected in him,” he concluded.