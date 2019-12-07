Video of 14-year-old Marcus Rashford playing in Manchester Derby surfaces online

Marcus Rashford has always been a Red Devil, and he is only a few years away from being named as a Manchester United great. Having scored nine goals for United so far this season, Rashford is also one of the first names on the team sheet prior to any game these days.

And now, a video dating back to 2011 has surfaced online – showing a 14-year-old Rashford outshining a bunch of Manchester City youngsters in what appears to be a Premier League Under-18 game between the U-18 sides of both United and City.

Take a look at the video right here:



Rashford can be spotted wearing the No.7 shirt, and he is literally bossing Manchester City’s youngsters around, as you can see from the above video.

The England international eventually left the United U-18 side on 2016 January 1, after which he signed up with the club’s senior team.

He then marked his first start for the club with two goals and one assist against Arsenal in a 3-2 win on 28 February 2016.

So far, he has scored a total of 62 goals and provided 30 assists for Manchester United, and in the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has recorded 12 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances for the club across all competitions.