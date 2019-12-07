Study shows most likely outcome of Manchester United vs Manchester City

The Manchester Derby is almost upon us with the two heavyweights of Premier League – Manchester United and Manchester City set to go head to head at the Etihad later tonight (Saturday, 7th December). While Pep Guardiola’s side are challenging for the title and are one of the biggest sides in the teams chasing Liverpool, United’s priority, for now, would be a top-four finish.

Many would have predicted City to win the derby easily but United’s performance midweek against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur has changed the scenario a bit. Moreover, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been much better against the ‘Big 6’ than the rest of the Premier League sides.

However, if a study from Stats Insider is to be believed, the most likely outcome of the Manchester Derby is a 2-0 win in favour of the blue half of Manchester (10.7%). On the other hand, the most likely scenario where United will come out with all three points is a 1-0 victory, which has only 3.6% probability.

A 1-1 draw has more probability than any of the scorelines through which Solskjaer’s side can come out with all three points from the Etihad.