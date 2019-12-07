While speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League clash against Manchester United, City boss Pep Guardiola simply smiled off United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s claim that the Red Devils will always be the bigger of the city’s two clubs.

On Friday, Solskjaer said: “It took many years before I played a Manchester derby myself,” indicating that Manchester United had been a top-level team several years before City became one too.

And later, Guardiola said: “Listen, for United’s fans, they’ll always be the biggest club. For the City fans, they’ll always be the biggest club. We love our clubs.”

“Each fan loves their clubs and that’s why they support them. It doesn’t matter if you have a lot of success in the past, it’s part of what they feel.”

“Normally, supporters want to see their teams win and win and win. But they support them even in bad circumstances.”

“I learnt about Manchester City’s history and in the bad, bad moments, the support was almost higher or louder than, for example, now.”

“So if you’re looking at the trophy cabinet, they are better, no doubts about that. Numbers are numbers and in that situation, they’ve lifted more titles than us,” Guardiola further explained, before concluding:

“But we’re trying to be there for as long as possible and for City fans, Manchester City will always be better. Like United fans believe they are better.”

