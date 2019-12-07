Pep Guardiola shocked to see Manchester United out of Premier League title race on consistent basis

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hit back at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims that the Red Devils are a bigger team than their arch-rivals. The two heavyweights of the Premier League are set to face off in the Manchester derby later tonight (Saturday, 7th December).

Solskjaer had taken a sly dig at City by saying he had to wait quite a bit before getting his first shot at the Manchester derby after joining United back in 1996, hinting at the year’s City spent outside the Premier League during that period. Guardiola, during the pre-match press conference, claimed that he thinks City have been better.

The Spanish tactician then went on to add that he is surprised that United haven’t challenged for the title during the time he has been managing in England. “My reflection is that we were better,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“In the time we’ve been here, we’ve been better than United. At the end of the season, our points show that, so the consistency was incredible

“It surprised me, too [that United haven’t challenged]. In one game or another game, a derby, anything can happen. We are not here to judge the results or what distance there is between teams or the past or the future.”