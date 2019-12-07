Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes cheeky dig at City ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a cheeky dig at Manchester City ahead of the Manchester derby to be played at the Etihad later tonight (Saturday, 7th December). Solskjaer claimed that the Red Devils remain a bigger club than their arch-rivals despite a recent power shift in Manchester.

Solskjaer’s side returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over former manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur. The win send them into the top 6 of the Premier League table, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Norwegian tactician, when asked if United are still bigger in his pre-match conference, said, “Yeah.” Further expanding on the matter, he said that he had to wait a bit before playing his first Manchester derby after joining United back in 1996.

“At least we play every year now! It took many years before I played a Manchester derby myself.

“But it’s changed in a way. Of course Man City are a better team now than when I was playing. I think football has changed quite a lot. I think it allowed a few more proper tackles – with every little angle, everything being scrutinised now, it’s more of a technical, tactical game than physical and mental one.

“But, still, a derby should be played as a derby. We don’t play basketball, so we’re ready for that if that happens.”