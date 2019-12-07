Patrick Vieira ‘300 per cent’ focused on Nice amid Arsenal links

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira played down speculation of a return to the Gunners after Unai Emery’s exit.

Patrick Vieira dismissed talk about the Arsenal vacancy as the Nice head coach insisted he is “300 per cent” focused on the Ligue 1 side.

Former Arsenal captain Vieira has emerged as a candidate to replace Unai Emery, who was sacked by the struggling Premier League club last week.

But Vieira – a three-time Premier League champion with Arsenal – played down the speculation ahead of Nice’s Ligue 1 clash against Metz on Saturday.

“I don’t have any comments,” Vieira told reporters. “Sincerely. It’s a question I don’t have to answer.

“Sincerely, I am 100 per cent focused on what I have to do here. And I think I have a lot of things to do here. And I don’t want to spread myself over anything.

“I am 300 per cent focused on how I can try to find solutions to be more constant, to win more games. Find solutions to get the best of my players. I want to put my energy and my concentration only on that.”

Patrick Vieira has just revealed his squad to face FC Metz on Saturday (kick-off at 8pm). Dante (suspended against Saint-Etienne) and Ounas (who returns following tightness in his thigh) mark their return. Christophe Herelle and Andy Pelmard (ankle injuries) are unavailable. pic.twitter.com/7lrsVHaKiD — OGC Nice (@ogcnice_eng) December 6, 2019

Nice are 14th in Ligue 1 this season, five points above the relegation play-off spot following just one win in four matches.

Vieira said: “I communicate a lot with Julien [Fournier, football director], with the president [Jean-Pierre Rivere] and with Mr. Ratcliffe [owner]. I have their support.

“We talk, we discuss. The goal is to find solutions, to improve. I have never felt the slightest doubt about their attitude to my work. It’s reassuring.”