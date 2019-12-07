Reports: Manchester United players make decision on Solskjaer’s future, have informed club board

It doesn’t take an expert to know that Manchester United are clearly a club in transition at the moment, but finding the right man for the job of head coach will be key if the Red Devils are to find their lost mojo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has somewhat steadied the ship at United, but poor performances this season from his players have resulted in increasing pressure on the Norwegian.

This reportedly prompted the club’s board to approach the players directly and ask for their opinion on Solskjaer as club boss amid rumours of a change at the helm becoming stronger.

And The Mirror are reporting that the players have fully backed the man in charge at the moment, and are convinced that Solskjaer is the right man for the job.

Following the 2-1 midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur, Scott McTominay reiterated that the players “love” Ole and want him to remain for as long as possible.

“I don’t read too much into what gets said online, or in the press, or different things like that,” he said to MUTV.

“Obviously it’s our duty as players to go out there and do our best for him and hopefully we can [perform well] because we love him. We love him as a group as well.”

Safe to say that Ole’s job is safe…for now.