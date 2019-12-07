Premier League 2019/20: Manchester City vs Manchester United – predicted XI

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s young Manchester United side has faced several problems so far this season. Despite that, they are yet to lose a match against a ‘top 6’ side. Their next challenge sees them go up against their noisy neighbours Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s side trying to make up lost ground in the title race. Here’s how both managers could potentially set their teams up for this crucial encounter.

Manchester City

How the mighty have fallen…for now! Pep Guardiola and Manchester City once again find themselves chasing Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. The season is long and arduous and the Reds may yet slip again but the Citizens require nothing short of a miracle to catch up to them.

City can take a step in the right direction with a win over rivals Manchester United on Saturday, December 7, 2019. However, the opposition is not one to push aside with ease and is yet to lose against a top side.

Keeping the overpopulated fixture list and the importance of this particular match in mind, Pep Guardiola is likely to tinker with his starting eleven, albeit not much. We expect the Spaniard to deploy two fresh players in defence – John Stones and Benjamin Mendy – while resting others.

The midfield is likely to remain the same, which means that David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne will lead the charge with Rodri sweeping up behind. Raheem Sterling is expected to be the first name on the team sheet, with the Englishman partnering Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez to form an explosive front-three.

A win for the Citizens could see them cut the gap at the top to just eight points. For that to happen, however, Liverpool will be required to lose their earlier kick-off against Bournemouth.

Manchester United

The Robin Hood of top tier teams, Manchester United have surprisingly picked up points against other top teams while dropping them against the ones at the bottom. The Red Devils have lost four matches so far this season, none of which have been against a side currently ranked sixth or above. As a result, one may even shrewdly put the ‘favourites’ tag on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ahead of the Manchester derby. However, a clash against Pep Guardiola’s ruthless, attacking side won’t be easy by any means.

Manchester United’s win against Tottenham on matchday fourteen of the Premier League saw them rise to sixth on the table. Solskjaer’s tactics worked perfectly on the day and he was able to outclass his predecessor Jose Mourinho, now in the Spurs dugout. As such, not many changes are expected in the Manchester United starting eleven. Injuries have limited the numbers available to the Norwegian head coach and he will keep in mind the fatigue factor which begins to kick in during the December fixture flurry.

The back-four, then, is likely to remain almost the same, barring only one change. Solskjaer may opt to use youngster Brandon Williams in place of Ashley Young just to give the left side a burst of pace. Combining his overlapping runs with Marcus Rashford’s tendency to move inwards, and the Red Devils may have a winning combination at their hands.

Much of the remaining team is likely to remain the same, given the importance of this match. Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is likely to start on the bench, with the Frenchman not completely match-fit.

A win for United against their arch-rivals could see them end up in the fifth position by the end of the week. Furthermore, it will give Solskjaer’s young guns just the boost they need ahead of the toughest phase of the season.