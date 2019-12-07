Former Manchester United manager reveals who should be current club boss

Manchester United play Manchester City in the derby on Saturday just days after romping to victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Despite the win however, consistency remains an issue. One former United manager has now chimed in with his thoughts on where the Red Devils are headed.

Ron Atkinson managed Manchester United in the transitional phase after Sir Matt Busby and before the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson, and is backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be the man to take the club forward.

“Unless it’s an absolute disaster they should stick with what they’ve got until the end of the season at least,” said Atkinson in an interview with Daily Mail.

Solskjaer condems ‘Black Friday’ headline used by Italian newspaper in reference to Smalling and Lukaku

“I think he should be given the January window. I know it’s not that easy to deal in it but his first three signings [Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James] are decent. If Maguire had gone to Manchester City they would win the league.

“The Pochettino thing complicates it a bit. It was mentioned even when he was in a job at Tottenham. Now he’s out of a job it will be talked about even more.”

With Mauricio Pochettino now available, it would be hard for United to turn down the Argentine for long.