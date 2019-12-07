Max Allegri reveals when he will return to management amid Arsenal, Manchester United links

After a successful stint at Juventus, all eyes are on Massimiliano Allegri amid links that he could end up managing at a Premier League club such as Manchester United and Arsenal. The Italian boss has now revealed when he plans to return to management.

When asked in an interview with Corriere Dela Sera about when he plans to return, Allegri had a simple answer in store.

“Next season. Not before,” Allegri said.

The former AC Milan manager also discussed the emerging new styles of football and elaborated on the style that Jurgen Klopp has applied successfully at Liverpool.

“The base [of Klopp’s football] is the same as the real modern football, having three strikers who continually press the defense, keep it locked inside the area.

“If you have Mané, Salah and Firmino you have to go for vertical lines. Klopp understood this and also that the attackers must be protected in all their work. When he was at Dortmund he took many more goals, I remember.

“But he also plays a vertical game, he shoots continuously, looking for space not sideways but behind his opponent. I don’t understand why we should be ashamed of having invented this way of playing. It is one thing to defend yourself to take a draw, when the draw was half the win.

“Another thing is to guide the attack from the defense, to look for space in a different way. It is not a saving, it is another way of investing.”