Pep Guardiola reveals reason behind Manchester City slump in form

Manchester City take on Manchester United in a huge derby this weekend in the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola is demanding answers from his team as they aim to relaunch their attack on league leaders Liverpool.

City were beaten by the Reds 3-1 at Anfield and have seen their title charge derailed since then, now third in the table and 11 points behind Liverpool.

Guardiola admits something is missing, but knows the reigning Champions need to rediscover their old form.

“I would like to discover the reason for this big gap with Liverpool,” he said.

“One is, no doubt, the quality of the opponent. I repeat, one lost game in almost 60, the numbers are incredible.

“I expected that [City’s performance level would dip] at the beginning of the season, after back-to-back titles.

Respect from Pep Guardiola towards United ahead of Manchester derby

“When I review all the games we’ve played, even Norwich, we created [around] 20 shots. I know the stats, we are the best team by far at creating chances and the best team by far at conceding few. Much better than the opponents, but we are 11 points behind.

“So something has happened. I tried to discover. Sometimes it’s human; we can do better. We try to improve the next game. For example, in the last game, we scored an incredible four goals. But sometimes we miss goals from one metre and in the last game we shot in the corner from Gabriel [Jesus], two from out of the box from Riyad [Mahrez] and Rodri, and so sometimes it’s difficult to find an explanation. But that’s the truth – we’re 11 points behind. There’s something we missed and, honestly, I don’t know.”