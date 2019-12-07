Dimitar Berbatov claims Manchester United may want to lose to Manchester City in derby

It’s derby day in the Premier League this weekend as Manchester United take on Manchester City in the big game on Saturday night, and a former Red looks rather optimistic about United’s chances.

The Red Devils are fresh off a win against Tottenham Hotspur midweek, and Dimitar Berbatov claims that there is every chance that United could end up beating City.

However, the Bulgarian also bizarrely seemed to suggest that United fans may want a defeat against City, since it means that Liverpool still have a contender for the Premier League crown.

Solskjaer condems ‘Black Friday’ headline used by Italian newspaper in reference to Smalling and Lukaku

“Both teams need the win – United to keep their momentum going and City to keep alive their title hopes – so I’m not keen on the draw and I see goals in this game,” Berbatov told BetFair.

“United can surprise City and take all three points. That would end City’s title hopes, which would be great, except that it would hand the title to Liverpool, which is even worse.

“But if United win on Saturday, they won’t be thinking about that.”

City enter the Manchester derby currently 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and third in the standings, while Manchester United sit sixth after a win over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.