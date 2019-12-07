Reports: What Jose Mourinho told Tottenham star after rumours emerge of Manchester United move

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday night, and it appears that one of the players who made an appearance for Spurs that night just might end up on the other side of the fence.

Christian Eriksen is being linked heavily with a move to Old Trafford, and reports now suggest new Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho might be fine with letting the player leave.

The Mirror are reporting that Mourinho has fired a warning to the Dane, letting him know that no player is bigger than the club he currently manages.

“You have to be angry after a defeat” says Mourinho after Man United loss

“My club is more important than my players,” Mourinho has reportedly told Eriksen as a move in the January transfer window inches closer.

Eriksen has been constantly left out of Spurs’ starting lineup under the Portuguese coach, with a clear explanation for the omission as well.

“My feelings are until I have anything official, rather than hypothetical things and speculation, there is not much to comment,” Jose said ahead of the North Londoners’ game against Burnley.

“The only thing that is very, very objective is that the player is a free agent at the end of the season. That’s the only thing we know from a pragmatic point of view.

“Of course I have had a conversation with him, of course I have to defend the best interests of my club.

“My club is more important than my players and my players are more important than me. But the club is more important than any one of us, so that’s the way I think.

“He is a fantastic player but the situation is I have to think first about the club’s interests. But I’m not going to tell you.

“If Christian wants to do it as a personal point of view about what we said, I’m perfectly fine with it. I have nothing to hide.

“I’m just not sharing it with you out of respect for the player.”