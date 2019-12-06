According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to put off their decision to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the club’s main players told their board that they should not let him go.

This is as per The Telegraph, who claims that the Manchester United dressing room is “convinced” that Solskjaer is the right man to take the club forward, which is why they conveyed that message to the senior figures at the club.

The players’ show of faith comes after the Norwegian’s position was said to be under scrutiny.

As per various sources, he was all set to be sacked last week had the Red Devils lost to Tottenham Hotspur whose new head coach is Jose Mourinho.

However, United won and Solskjaer was a happier man at the end of the game.

Before the 2-1 victory against Tottenham, Manchester United had won just four of their first 14 Premier League games this season. But now that it is known that the players do support him, it will serve as a big boost for the 46-year-old.

The Telegraph also adds that “privately, the club’s board are still supportive of Solskjaer despite United’s disappointing start”.

They reportedly accept that more setbacks could affect the Old Trafford outfit next few weeks but still believe that he is capable of turning things around, if he is allowed to perform his managerial role on a long-term basis.