Arsenal’s interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg has admitted that he was surprised by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s decision to take a toilet break during the final minutes of their defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday.

The incident happened in the 85th minute, as Arsenal were still trailing 2-1 and chasing an equalizer if not a winning goal as well – and as Aubameyang left to attend nature’s call, the Gunners had to fight with just ten men on the pitch.

The reason for Aubameyang’s untimely exit emerged only after the game, and Ljungberg said he was unaware of the situation when it actually happened.

“He ran off and came back two or three minutes later,” he said, before adding:

“If you feel bad you feel bad, it’s nothing you can change.”

“I actually didn’t even notice he went off, I just saw him come back on after he’d been off for a couple of minutes.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion means that the Gunners have now gone nine matches in the Premier League without a win – their worst run in over 42 years.

It was only last week that their head coach Unai Emery got sacked, after which Ljungberg was ushered in as a replacement with an intention of causing an upturn in fortunes following the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss’s exit.

Quotes via Sky Sports.