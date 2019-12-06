Massimiliano Allegri drops return hint amid Manchester United, Arsenal links

The Premier League manager roulette is in full swing, with Watford, Everton, Tottenham, and, Arsenal the first teams to act. Manchester United are also said to be on the lookout for a new manager following a poor start to their season. One coach linked is Massimiliano Allegri and he has dropped hints about his return.

Ex-Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that he will return to coaching in June 2020, after completing one year of his sabbatical. The Italian coach has been linked with Premier League jobs but will keep his admirers on hold until the end of this season.

“In June. I don’t know if you can call it a sabbatical or not. As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end the decision was to take a year out,” Allegri confirmed in an interview with ESPN.

“I had 18 years as a player and I’ve been in coaching for 16. I stopped this year after 34. I’m happy.

“I have a chance to reflect, go and talk to people, do things in my private life that I’m passionate about like going to the theatre, some art exhibitions, reading books.”

Several fans and experts have pointed towards a potential language barrier which Allegri might face if he chooses to join an English side. However, the football tactician states that he is working to improve his language and has begun to speak it well.

“I am taking lessons here in Milan. I manage to speak quite well. I find the listening part a bit more difficult.

“If I’m talking to someone who helps me out by speaking a little slower then I understand. I watch films [in English] and if I read something in English I understand it fine.”

Finally, the ex-Juventus man reiterated the importance of the upcoming year, which he has marked for a return to the touchline.

“Next year will be an important year. Important for the choice I end up making and the need to be prepared for it.

“After a year out and five years at Juventus, I don’t want to go back into the game and do badly. That would do my head in.”

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the Italian, following dismal starts to their season. However, while the Red Devils are still putting faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Gunners have dismissed Unai Emery and handed the reigns to Freddie Ljungberg on an interim basis.