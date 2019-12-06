WATCH: Mesut Ozil’s angry rant at Arsenal teammate after defeat vs Brighton

Arsenal’s season is taking a turn for the worse every week. They suffered yet another Premier League defeat, this time at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates, which took their winless run to nine matches now. Even with interim manager Freddie Ljungberg at the helm and former manager Unai Emery, who fans thought was the reason behind the Gunners’ problematic form, sacked, they are finding it hard to get back to winning ways.

Adam Webster and Neal Maupay scored on either side of an Alexandre Lacazette strike to condemn Arsenal to yet another defeat. After the encounter, club star Mesut Ozil was seen rating at one of his teammates, and as per reports from Metro, it was Lacazette.

A video has emerged showing Ozil shouting’ Laca’ before going on a rant while he headed into the tunnel. Here’s a video of the incident.

Mesut Ozil was visibly frustrated as he left the pitch after tonight’s Arsenal match.#ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/uaelP9Kcx6 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) December 5, 2019

Arsenal legend Tony Adams defended the former Germany international for this gesture.

“I don’t mind that actually,” Adams told Premier League Productions.

“There’s a little bit of spirit there. I don’t mind that. Maybe he should have done it before the game. Before the game take that attitude on to the pitch.

“The game’s gone now, it’s all over. If he’d got the frustration out before the game and say ‘I’m really going to go and run around and do my stuff today’. He’s frustrated, obviously.”