#FreddieOut & #LjungbergOut trends on Twitter as Arsenal lose to Brighton at Emirates

Arsenal’s interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is having to face the music pretty early on during his time at helm of affairs at the club. Only two matches in, #FreddieOut and #LjungbergOut both are trending on Twitter as Arsenal’s winless run stretched to nine matches following the 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates.

The former Arsenal player’s first match in charge finished in a 2-2 draw with Norwich City. Here are some of the best reactions.

 

 

