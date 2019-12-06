FreddieOut & #LjungbergOut trends on Twitter as Arsenal lose to Brighton at Emirates

Arsenal’s interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is having to face the music pretty early on during his time at helm of affairs at the club. Only two matches in, #FreddieOut and #LjungbergOut both are trending on Twitter as Arsenal’s winless run stretched to nine matches following the 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates.

The former Arsenal player’s first match in charge finished in a 2-2 draw with Norwich City. Here are some of the best reactions.

It is DECEMBER, nearly halfway through this whole season:

-Just lost 2-1 at home to a whole Brighton AND Hove albion

-Arsenal are TENTH

-19 points out of a possible 45. NINETEEN?!

-Closer to 19th place than 4th place I’m about to throw hands #ARSBHA #FreddieOut pic.twitter.com/m7vtrLR3SR — helen (@HTemtime) December 5, 2019

For my sanity, I’ve tried my best to steer clear of anything @Arsenal tonight, but old habits are very hard to beat, so here goes:#FreddieOut Why? He is tactically clueless, and he’s definitely no Pep in the making. Get someone with some tactical nuance in. #ARSBHA — אביו של יהושע (@big_goddy) December 6, 2019

There we go again Nine games without a win. Our worst winless run since 1977 #FreddieOut https://t.co/75wrIFsANt — Pete Kansiime (@PeterKansiime) December 6, 2019

The problem doesn’t really rely with Freddie yes the structure was bad. But Arsenal players are just too shit this season, they don’t have any confidence, defending is shit…as always. #FreddieOut — toxic_feminity🌍 (@cocoabsss) December 5, 2019

2 games in to his reign and he wants Ljungberg out 😂 this guy is a joke @MrDtAFC #LjungbergOut pic.twitter.com/JoCSv5JfvH — Conor Terry (@ConorTerry1) December 5, 2019

These arsenal fans have the same man trending twice uno😂😂 STREESSSSSS🍿🍿 #FreddieOut #ljungbergout pic.twitter.com/ikWYpHY0RI — martial fc (@m_unitedd) December 5, 2019

I’m sorry to say this, even Emery plays better than this Ljungberg.

This is not Arsenal we grow up to watch.

This Ebening arsenal.#LjungbergOut — Jersey seller (@is_zarah) December 5, 2019