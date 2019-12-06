Premier League |

Fans troll Arsenal after Brighton beat them 2-1 to stretch their winless run to nine matches

Arsenal football club is currently in all sorts of trouble and have now failed to win in nine consecutive matches in all competitions, with their last win coming against Vitoria on 25th October. They were handed a 2-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates and fans can’t stop trolling the North London based club.

Here are some of the best reactions!

 

