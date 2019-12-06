Fans troll Arsenal after Brighton beat them 2-1 to stretch their winless run to nine matches

Arsenal football club is currently in all sorts of trouble and have now failed to win in nine consecutive matches in all competitions, with their last win coming against Vitoria on 25th October. They were handed a 2-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates and fans can’t stop trolling the North London based club.

Here are some of the best reactions!

You guys are so insensitive. Arsenal fans are having a really tough time because this is their club’s worst run of form since 1977. So instead of making fun of them why don’t you guys try to Brighton up their days?? — Faizal Rosly (@ijaicool) December 6, 2019

Arsenal is just a sad club . That’s the tweet . — Volqx (@volqx) December 5, 2019

Arsenal present situation….. You can take Emery out of Arsenal but you can’t take Arsenal out of Arsenal 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/aEmYweb9CJ — Nσσя ✨ ❁ (@__Noorain_) December 5, 2019

RT FootyHumour: “My name is Harry, and I am an Arsenal fan” “Hi Harry” pic.twitter.com/wN9Z6vgwzU — yeji (@yejizyt) December 5, 2019

heard this lady shouting ‘you all have death wishes’ to some fans who ran over the road, one of them replied ‘we’ve just been to see arsenal, of course we do’ lmaooo — Amy (@amyjohnsonnn_) December 5, 2019

What Arsenal fans wanted, but Kroenke went for the lookalike #ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/XgVqLYMalY — Tadhg Ryan (@TadhgRyan3) December 5, 2019

Hang on Everton, I’ve got Arsenal on the other line #ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/G699E7K7zz — Kevin T (@notsouniquename) December 5, 2019

Arsenal might just get relegated this season at this rate!!#FreddieOut pic.twitter.com/69VaAxgTTQ — Arsenal Pundit 💯🇰🇪 (@wagala_gunner67) December 5, 2019

Arsenal managers over the last 3 years. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EH9L7PSCdG — Jack Robinson (@FeralJack_) December 5, 2019

Six days ago, the tweet below was trending on all social media platforms. Six days later, #FreddieOut is the #1 trending hashtag. Indeed time flies very fast. Can’t stop laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/c3IMl0Z3Fe — Mohamed Ali 🇰🇪 (@MoherAli) December 5, 2019