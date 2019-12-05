WATCH: Virgil van Dijk ‘screams’ to put Moise Kean off after Everton star is through on goal, and it works

Liverpool registered a thumping 5-2 victory in the Merseyside derby against arch-rivals Everton, which increased the pressure on Marco Silva, who is believed to be very close to getting the sack from the blue half of Merseyside. A brace from Divoc Origi and goals from Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Giorginio Wijnaldum were more than enough for the Reds on Wednesday.

However, it wasn’t as easy as it looks from the scoreline as Everton managed to hit back twice in the first half to go into the break at 4-2. In the latter stages of the match, Silva’s men were trying their best to get one more back and substitute Moise Kean was through on goal.

Virgil van Dijk, considered to be world’s best centre-back, was beaten by the former Juventus star but chose to ‘scream’ to put the youngster off, who eventually ended up missing the opportunity to get one back and increase the pressure on Reds. Wijnaldum then scored in the 90th minute to finish the match 5-2 in favour of Liverpool.

Here’s the hilarious video as Van Dijk’s trick worked to perfection!

Van Dijk tries to put Kean off by screaming at him while Kean was through on goal. pic.twitter.com/PYyOIUmbBI — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 5, 2019

Any one else get onto Van Dijk shouting as Kean is getting his shot away. Top drawer shithousery from the big fella pic.twitter.com/jkahmsesPx — Graeme (@corky_76) December 4, 2019

Please tell me you guys saw that bit of ‘defending’ from Van Dijk on Kean. As Kean steps up to shoot Van Dijk yells at him, “Ahh!” to throw his concentration off. Pick up recreational basketball stuff, this from the Ballon d’Or runner up. “Miss it!” — Knish on Footie (@KnishOnFootie) December 4, 2019

Just as Kean is about to shoot Van Dijk shouts right next to him to put him off. Great Sunday league tactic that 😂😂 — Alex Evans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Alex42534) December 4, 2019