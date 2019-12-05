5 realistic signings Manchester United can make in January 2020

It has been a mixed season for Manchester United so far. The Red Devils are yet to lose this season against a ‘top 6’ side but have faced difficulties against the rest. The club hierarchy is expected to look into the winter market to bolster the squad and these are the five players they could realistically sign.

#5 Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg)

Ever since Erling Haaland scored a hattrick on his UEFA Champions League debut, his name has been linked with Manchester United. The Norwegian forward is certainly in high demand but the Red Devils do have an advantage working in their favour – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer coached Haaland while at Molde before the two went their separate ways. While the coach joined Manchester United to replace Jose Mourinho, the player went to Salzburg to hone his talents. However, several reports over the last few months have suggested a reunion soon.

The English side, however, could face some difficulties in completing Haaland’s transfer in January 2020. Firstly, a high demand combined with great form has seen a massive surge in the youngster’s transfer value, with reports claiming it to be in the region of €80 Million. Secondly, the Red Devils could face competition for the Norwegian striker from RB Salzburg’s sister club, RB Leipzig, who are rumoured to have a ‘first refusal’ option on him.

#4 Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid)

Not many have heard of Ghanian defender Mohammed Salisu, which could help Manchester United nab a potentially world-class player on the cheap. The 6ft 3in centre-back came through the ranks at Real Valladolid and is currently a regular in the first team.

After realizing that his rapid rise will not go unnoticed, Valladolid attempted to offer him an improved contract with an increased release clause. The 20-year-old is currently tied to Blanquivioletas until 2022 with his termination clause standing at a meagre £10 Million. Salisu, however, is said to have rejected the extension.

“Salisu perceives the love of the club because we have made three contracts in thirteen months. He knows that he is an important player and that we would like to proceed with that renewal, but today there is a standstill,” Valladolid sporting director Miguel Angel Gomez admitted.

The youngster’s arrival could also signal the end of the road for the likes of Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, and Eric Bailly, who have been linked with a move away.

#3 Emre Can (Juventus)

“The fact that I am not in the Champions League squad is extremely shocking for me, mainly because I was promised something different last week. There were talks with other clubs and one of the conditions for me to stay was to be part of the Champions League squad,” said Emre Can back in September.

The club doesn’t want him, the player doesn’t want to stay; in all likelihood, Emre Can will leave Turin in January in search of Champions League football.

Manchester United were said to be keen on the former Liverpool star for a January move to add depth to their midfield. The Red Devils have faced problems in the centre of the pitch, mostly because of injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. While the latter has missed a few games here and there, the former has spent a majority of the season so far on the sidelines.

A midfield pairing of Fred and Andreas Pereira hasn’t impressed, while Nemanja Matic has been ignored consistently. As a result, a move for Can makes sense, with Juventus likely to let him leave on the cheap.

#2 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

The January window enables clubs to pursue pre-contract deals, seeing a surge in demand of ‘contract rebels’. These are the players who have rebuffed all attempts to renew their deal and are in the final six months of their contract. Clubs, however, can take advantage of such in-demand rebels, by selling them for a respectable fee six months before their contract expiry. The case of Christian Eriksen looks to be heading in that direction.

The Tottenham star refused all attempts to tie him down and after a failed summer move to Real Madrid, is said to be waiting to be free of his contract. However, Spurs chief Daniel Levy is unlikely to let the Dane leave on a free, without trying to offload him for a fee one last time. January window is his final opportunity to derive a fee from interested clubs.

Manchester United have been linked with Eriksen for years and are rumoured to be planning a move for him. Combining that with rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino to the Old Trafford job, it looks inevitable that the Red Devils approach their league rivals for the playmaker.

#1 Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)

Mario Mandzukic has had an eventful six months in Turin, although most of it has come off the pitch. The Croatian striker was the subject of a failed move to Old Trafford in the summer. He was then left out of the Juventus squad completely before a move to take him to Qatar broke down.

The forward is certain to leave Juventus in the coming months and Manchester United are one of the names linked with his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have seemingly survived a crisis in the striker department, with both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford missing games due to injuries. Their only back-up option is 17-year-old Mason Greenwood, who has impressed in little cameos.

The club hierarchy will be looking to bring in an experienced frontman to shore up the forward line, and Mandzukic’s name keeps popping up for the same.