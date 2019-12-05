Marcus Rashford’s brother brutally trolls Jose Mourinho after Manchester United win

Manchester United romped to victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday night courtesy of two goals from Marcus Rashford. Needless to say, Jose Mourinho was not a happy man.

The former United manager had to witness some of his old players play their very best against Spurs with no real response from the North London side, resulting in a 2-1 defeat.

After the game, there was an interesting message shared by the brother of Marcus Rashford on social media, which showed a picture of Jose Mourinho looking rather unhappy on the sidelines.

What seemed like a random picture of the Portuguese was later revealed to be a reaction of Mourinho after Marcus Rashford missed a sitter for United in an old UEFA Champions League (UCL) game against Young Boys. Take a look.

At the time, Mourinho was asked why he reacted that way, and he sure had an explanation in store.

“It’s difficult for us to score goals, but Marcus makes the runs, works hard when we do and don’t have the ball and I can never blame a player because of a missing chances.

“Can I have on the touchline – where not a lot of the ones that comment on football were there – can myself or another manager [have a] reaction of frustration?

“I would invite those people to sit on the bench as managers, but I think its maybe better to have lots of holidays in Barbados and sit in a TV studio and touch the electronic dummies, I think it’s much more comfortable than to be on the touchline.

“I’m pretty sure a proper football manger would never criticise an emotional reaction on the touchline because it’s deja vu for them. For those who have a nice life, it’s different.”

Clearly, Rashford had the last laugh in this little exchange.