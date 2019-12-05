Jose Mourinho accuses Manchester United players of ‘pretending injuries’ during 2-1 win vs Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford as the Tottenham Hotspur manager didn’t pan out as he would have hoped for. Manchester United star Marcus Rashford’s brace was enough to cancel out Dele Alli’s incredible strike at the stroke of half time and give United three points.

Speaking of the encounter after the match, United’s former manager accused the home side’s players of wasting time by pretending injuries. However, he did admit that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side deserved to win the match as they were much better in the first 30 minutes.

“We start bad. They start well. They score the first goal, they could score the second,” Mourinho told BeIN Sports.

“For 30 minutes, they were not just better than us, they were much better than us. Then for the next 15, the story was different, we equalised.

“Then I thought in the second half, back to normality and to normality was to have control of the game. But when you concede a goal like we did, then it is difficult,” he added.

“They gave a few steps back. And then they were clever in the way they were getting fouls and pretending injuries and controlling and then still dangerous on the counter-attack.

“And then we couldn’t score the equaliser so I think we were punished by our mistake in the second goal. The reason I want to say very clearly they deserved to win the game is in the first 30 minutes they were much better than us.”