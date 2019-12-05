Premier League |

Manchester United fans heap praise on midfield duo after 2-1 win over Spurs

Manchester United managed to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and a number of United players impressed with their performances.

Marcus Rashford scored the two important goals for the Red Devils in the game, but fans have hailed the presence and performance of Fred and Scott McTominay in particular on social media.

McTominay was a surprise starter for United having returned from injury, while Fred has blown hot and cold this season. Against Spurs however, both seemed unstoppable.

Comments