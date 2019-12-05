Manchester United fans heap praise on midfield duo after 2-1 win over Spurs

Manchester United managed to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and a number of United players impressed with their performances.

Marcus Rashford scored the two important goals for the Red Devils in the game, but fans have hailed the presence and performance of Fred and Scott McTominay in particular on social media.

McTominay was a surprise starter for United having returned from injury, while Fred has blown hot and cold this season. Against Spurs however, both seemed unstoppable.

There are many question marks over ole as a manager but mctominay has certainly developed well under him and his tactics with Fred have certainly seemed to have worked to but last night our players made better players look ordinary #MUFC — Mick minas (@MOVIESTVMAD) December 5, 2019

Wow McTominay getting all the plaudits while Fred’s monstrous performance goes under the radar. pic.twitter.com/tVBP1kyHiS — ~ (@Pxlz_A) December 4, 2019

Mctominay and Fred played unreal tonight — r e e c e t (@reecetaylorxx) December 4, 2019

McTominay and Fred building a formidable partnership in midfield. We would have been a few points better off had the partnership not broke due to Scots injury. With Pogba in front of them with less defensive responsibility, they could be a serious midfield 3. Bring on City! 👊 — United Think Tank (@UtdThinkTank) December 4, 2019

Fred x McTominay This guys deserve pass 1000 RTs for how dem take perform vs Spurs tonight. #MUNTOT #MUFC fans, make this happen 🔃 pic.twitter.com/gOkbxk01f1 — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) December 4, 2019

I guess manchester united have found the perfect midfield trio after tonights performance against Spurs…….Pogba playing the number 10 role and Fred and Mctominay sit behind…….Hope to see them blossom again City at Etihad this Saturday — King Wayne (@KingWay91489693) December 4, 2019

Fred’s best showing in a United shirt tonight. Always saw the right pass, broke up the play tremendously well. His distribution was off, but he had the right idea. Overall, brilliant display. McTominay, as per, immense. He’s been so heavily missed. #MUNTOT — Grant McQuillan (@Grant_McQuillan) December 4, 2019