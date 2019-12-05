Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg reveals real issue faced by Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal are trying to find their feet once again after sacking previous boss Unai Emery, and interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg now has the unenviable task of having to lift his players up after a disappointing run of results.

One of the players who was expected to shine this season for the Gunners but failed is Nicolas Pepe, and after an underwhelming start to life in North London, was left out of the starting eleven by Ljungberg against Norwich City.

The former Arsenal player was later quizzed on whether the £72million was suffering from a lack of self confidence and belief.

“No I don’t. I just think it’s a new country and a new way of playing,” Ljungberg said, per the Evening Standard.

“I’m going to have a little chat with him about what I expect and how I want to play.

“Nico is someone who is a very, very good player but sometimes when you come from a different league it takes time to adapt. Off the pitch and on the pitch.

“But Nico is someone I plan on talking to. We are going to have a little chat about things, how he feels because he is an important football player. But apart from that, that stays with me.”