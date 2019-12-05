Jose Mourinho reveals key reason why Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-1

It wasn’t a happy return to Old Trafford for Jose Mourinho as his Tottenham Hotspur side were outgunned by Manchester United, eventually losing 2-1. After the game, Mourinho revealed some interesting insight about the performance and why his former side were victorious.

According to the Portuguese, Manchester United find it easier to play against the bigger teams in the Premier League because they attack them and leave open spaces that the Red Devils can then use to their advantage.

“You look at United’s results this season against the best teams and they had good results,” he said in a news conference.

“I think at home when they play like they did [against] Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester – also a great team this season – they always had this kind of attitude. I think it’s easier for them.

“I think for the way they play it’s easier for them, they’re not afraid to be with a defensive approach, they are not afraid to be at home and to take their time, to be in control of the emotions of the game and then lots of young people with lots of energy and with a good mentality.

“Old Trafford is a place where I was happy” – Mourinho

“When they are winning matches, they are comfortable in this situation of low block with a giant [Harry Maguire] there almost dominating in the air and being fast in counter-attack with Marcus, with [Daniel] James, with Jesse [Lingard], with [Anthony] Martial.

“I think the way they play it’s easier for them when they play against the teams that are better teams, teams that want more of the ball, teams that want to have the initiative of the game so I think they did well.”