WATCH: Jose Mourinho gets tackled on touchline by Manchester United star Daniel James

Jose Mourinho was expected to come back to Old Trafford and leave with all three points and a sense of retribution, but his Manchester United return ended with a bit of embarrassment instead.

Tottenham Hotspur were outplayed by United and beaten 2-1, and to make matters worse, Mourinho himself found it difficult to run the game from the touchline.

In the first half, the electric Daniel James was tackled by Harry Winks, only for the duo to find themselves too close to Mourinho for their liking, with James eventually colliding with the former Manchester United boss. Take a look.

Daniel James just took a knee to the head. Jose Mourinho’s knee. pic.twitter.com/pXhKzDAdlr — Matthew Reichbach (@fbihop) December 4, 2019

As can be seen, Jose takes a well aimed head to the knee move from James, and is left rubbing his knee cap by the end of the challenge, much to the delight of the United faithful.

There is no doubt that Mourinho was expecting a hard game at Old Trafford on his return, but this perhaps went a little too further than even he would have thought.

Nonetheless, it was Marcus Rashford who really ruined Mou’s return, scoring twice and ensuring that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets one over his predecessor at United.