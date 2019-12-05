Divock Origi the GOAT? Andy Robertson lauds Liverpool’s derby star

Divock Origi scored twice in Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Everton, with Andy Robertson lauding his team-mate as a player for the big games.

Lionel Messi may have just won a record sixth Ballon d’Or, but Andy Robertson has put forward a new suggestion for the greatest player of all time.

Divock Origi was one of the stars of the show for Liverpool on Wednesday as the Premier League leaders thrashed Merseyside rivals Everton 5-2 at Anfield.

Origi, who scored twice in the first half, now has five goals against the Toffees – ranking him second behind Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard in the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp elected to start Origi instead of Roberto Firmino, and Robertson lauded his team-mate – who was vital in Liverpool’s dramatic win over Barcelona in the Champions League last season and also scored in the final – as a player for the big games.

“He just loves a big game doesn’t he,” Robertson tweeted.

"He just loves a big game doesn't he"

Meanwhile, Origi is delighted to have had an impact when called upon by Klopp.

“It’s a special game. We saw that we really enjoy playing for Liverpool,” Origi told Prime-Video.

“The manager showed us trust and we tried to repay it as much as possible. It’s good to get the three points, it’s important for the season and it’s an important game. The first goal was important to break the game open but the second one, technically, I enjoyed that one.

“We used the space well, one of our weapons is we can go in behind. The service was wonderful. We always say we have a great team, we just have to be at our best. As a team, each individual is important but we just try to push each other and the fans push us as well.

“For us we just try to focus game by game. As a team we need to take it game to game, the coach always says it. After the season we can look back and hopefully enjoy it.”

Klopp has now won 100 Premier League matches, while Liverpool hold an eight-point lead at the top. Everton, meanwhile, are in the bottom three after 15 games for the first time since 1999.