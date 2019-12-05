Liverpool set longest unbeaten streak as Jurgen Klopp becomes second-fastest to 100 PL wins

Jurgen Klopp brought up his 100th Premier League win as Liverpool made it a record 32 top-flight games unbeaten with victory over Everton.

Liverpool have set an outright record for the longest top-flight unbeaten run in their history after a 5-2 Merseyside derby victory over Everton extended their stunning Premier League streak to 32 matches without defeat.

Domestic runners-up to Manchester City last term, Liverpool sit eight points clear of Leicester City at the top of the table courtesy of a pulsating triumph over their local rivals as six of the seven goals in Wednesday’s clash at Anfield came in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have now surpassed the stretch of 31 unbeaten matches achieved under Kenny Dalglish from May 1987 to March 1988. Only Arsenal (49) and Chelsea (40) have managed longer runs without losing in Premier League history.

Wednesday’s win also saw Klopp reach a notable milestone as he brought up his 100th Premier League victory in his 159th game in charge – becoming the second-fastest to the landmark ahead of the likes of Alex Ferguson (162), Arsene Wenger (179) and Rafael Benitez (181).

Jose Mourinho needed only 142 games to record 100 wins during his first stint as Chelsea boss, while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is on course to comfortably break that record. Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Burnley was Guardiola’s 97th Premier League win in just his 129th match.

Fastest managers to 100 Premier League wins

Jose Mourinho – 142 matches

Jurgen Klopp – 159

Alex Ferguson – 162

Arsene Wenger – 179

Rafael Benitez – 181

Claudio Ranieri – 187

Gerard Houllier, Kenny Dalglish, Mauricio Pochettino – 197