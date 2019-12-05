Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino start on the bench for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp shuffles pack

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were named on the bench by Jurgen Klopp for the Merseyside derby at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp started with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench for Liverpool’s derby clash with Everton at Anfield.

Liverpool headed into Wednesday’s Merseyside showdown – the 234th meeting between the local rivals and the first of potentially nine matches for the Reds in December – eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Everton, meanwhile, were sitting 17th, and a defeat, combined with a Southampton victory over Norwich City, would see them drop into the relegation zone, with Marco Silva under huge pressure at Goodison Park.

Liverpool boss Klopp, however, opted to shuffle his pack, with Salah and Firmino, who have featured in 12 and 14 league games respectively this term, both starting as substitutes.

Sadio Mane retained his place, with Xherdan Shaqiri coming in for his first start of the season and Divock Origi leading Liverpool’s line.

Liverpool made five changes in total, with James Milner and Adam Lallana coming in for midfielders Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Adrian replaced goalkeeper Alisson, suspended after receiving a red card in the 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

“One change we had to do in Adrian for Alisson, and the other four we wanted to do, just to respect the game, to respect the intensity of the game first and foremost,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“We did it because we can do it. I have to show the respect for the boys and I’ve said a lot of times how much I like the squad and now we have to use it. That’s the line-up for today because we think the game will be really intense and for this you need kind of fresh legs and we try to bring them in.”

Silva, meanwhile, stuck with the Everton side which started in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.