Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho reveals he will appear in Netflix show

Get ready to get some more of Jose Mourinho if you have an account on Netflix, because the newly named Tottenham Hotspur head coach has revealed he has been shooting for a new coaches’ program on the network.

Mourinho will be one of the stars of the show to be released on Netflix soon, which is rather surprising considering Amazon Prime, who are the rivals of Netflix, have been shooting behind the scenes with the Spurs team for a while now.

Jose was quick to make a joke about being on another brand of online video content, and gave some details about what exactly he will be doing on the show.

“I’m doing also an episode for Netflix, it’s true,” Mourinho said with a smile.

“Old Trafford is a place where I was happy” – Mourinho

“Eight coaches of eight different sports. I’ve filmed it already, I don’t know when it comes out.

“My part is done. There are other coaches, NBA, F1, tennis, NFL, rugby, not cricket! But Amazon guys, they cannot know!”

Before he stars on Netflix, Mourinho has other important business to take care of, and will be heading to former employers Manchester United on Wednesday night, hoping to pick up a crucial away win as Tottenham Hotspur boss.