Solskjaer says Manchester United fans still support him, they respond with #Oleout

Manchester United continue to fall further in the Premier League table, and with a crunch game against Tottenham Hotspur set to come next, pressure is firmly on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian believes he has the support of the United board, and even the fans of the Red Devils, though social media appears to show an entirely different story.

“For me, I can just go on the evidence of the game days and supporters I’ve met,” the United manager said.

“There’s not many I’ve met and say that you’ve got to do something different. They can see what we’re trying to do.

“They know there’s a lot of work being done behind the scenes – putting a culture in the team, what we’re trying to do here.

“We just need results, that’s the evidence for us. The six games we’ve drawn this year, I feel we should’ve won.”

However fans aren’t feeling so patient, and have once again been chanting #Oleout on Twitter.

