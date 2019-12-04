Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes desperate transfer plea to Manchester United board

Manchester United are in dire need of reinforcements, and the January transfer window could not be here quicker for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team.

Metro are reporting that the United boss has made it a point to let the club’s board know that he does not want a repeat of the summer transfer window, where he was unable to get the players he wanted in time.

To avoid that happening, the club will need to focus on January, and make serious pushes towards securing necessary talent from around the world to avoid the Red Devils falling even further in the Premier League table.

Speaking about transfers and the possibility of bringing new faces into Old Trafford, Solskjaer maintained that there was a plan in place and the squad will look better in the coming few months.

“We do have a clear picture of what the squad is going to look like in June, July,” Solskjaer revealed.

“Hopefully, you get as much done as soon as possible. With Harry coming in, Romelu going out, it was late. We do have a plan now.”

United have been linked with players such as Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Mario Mandzukic in the attacking department, and will be desperate to secure the signings of at least two of those names in January.