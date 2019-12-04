Reports: Mauricio Pochettino eager to takeover Manchester United’s manager job from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

As pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer increases by the day, reports of Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment are also gaining pace. Without a win in three consecutive matches, the upcoming week is being considered very crucial for the Norwegian tactician’s job.

With matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City up next, a defeat in both of them could result in Solskjaer being shown the door. And if reports from Manchester Evening News are to be believed, former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to take up the United job from the former Molde manager.

However, as the report adds, the United board is still completely behind Solskjaer and doesn’t want to give him the sack. But the Norwegian does need to turn around the string of results and add more wins to United’s tally if he wishes to save his job.

Mauricio Pochettino wants the United manager’s job amid mounting pressure on Solskjaer #mufc https://t.co/aQFEdpqwrU — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 3, 2019