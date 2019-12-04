Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth: Super-sub Jeffrey Schlupp proves the difference

Crystal Palace moved up to fifth in the Premier League as Jeffrey Schlupp’s second-half strike earned a 1-0 win over struggling Bournemouth.
Palace’s night seemed to be going from bad to worse when, after Mamadou Sakho received a straight red card for a high lunge on Adam Smith in the 20th minute, the Eagles lost Patrick van Aanholt to injury.
But Van Aanholt’s replacement Schlupp – who scored in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Burnley – was ultimately the difference, as he struck home at the culmination of a fine run in the 76th minute.
Aaron Ramsdale should have done better with Schlupp’s shot, though Bournemouth’s goalkeeper made a vital stop from James McArthur’s long-range effort to keep the Cherries in contention.
2 – Jeffrey Schlupp has scored in consecutive Premier League games for the first time ever (142 apps, 10 goals). Sucker-punch. #CRYBOU pic.twitter.com/JVDVBd8KJJ
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 3, 2019
While Palace are up to fifth, Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth have won just one match in nine league games, losing four on the spin.