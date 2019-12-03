Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer informs Manchester United players of possible sacking after Tottenham Hotspur & Manchester City games

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is under immense scrutiny and with a tough week coming up, he could well be on his way out of the club come the weekend. United are set to face Tottenham Hotspur with former coach Jose Mourinho at the helm on Wednesday before playing Manchester City on Saturday.

If reports from The Sun are to be believed, Solskjaer has been informed that he will be sacked if United lose against both Spurs and City. The report goes on to add that the Norwegian has passed on the information to the players as well, which puts the added pressure on United stars to perform for their manager.

“Ole was a little bit emotional and told them that if they don’t get two results this week, he could be gone. It is the worst time to be facing Spurs with Jose coming back,” a source close to the club told The Sun.

Mourinho is set to make a return to Old Trafford, only about a year after getting the sack from the club, as Tottenham manager on Wednesday. United, who are currently ninth on the table will then face Pep Guardiola’s City three days later at the Etihad. With Mauricio Pochettino waiting in the wings, Solskjaer needs to turn things around quickly.