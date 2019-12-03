Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hails Liverpool’s belief amid Premier League dominance

Liverpool’s belief has helped simplify everything else, according to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes Liverpool’s mindset has been key to their Premier League dominance so far this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are eight points clear at the top through 14 games, having won 13 and drawn one.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 26, said Liverpool’s belief made everything else easier, as they prepare for the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Wednesday.

“The mindset that I’m in when we go into a game is that I’m going into it with the mindset that we’re going to win. I think that’s how we all feel,” the midfielder told UK media, via The Telegraph.

“We’re going into the games expecting ourselves to win and anything else we’re disappointed.

#OnThisDay last year… Unbelievable scenes from Divock Origi with THAT late derby winner pic.twitter.com/Y6a5ZW7X1T — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2019

“There’s times in my career where I definitely haven’t gone into all games 100 per cent confident that the team’s going to come away winning, but with this team, I have that sort of belief in us.

“If we’re on our A-game that’s how I think we should come out of games. Obviously it might not happen every time but when you’re going into games with that sort of mindset and belief it simplifies everything else.”

Liverpool are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions ahead of the Merseyside derby, before they visit Bournemouth on Saturday.