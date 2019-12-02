Fernandinho looks set to continue in defence for Manchester City after Pep Guardiola revealed he preferred him in that position.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says he has no plans to stop selecting midfielder Fernandinho in central defence, despite the availability of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

The Premier League champions were thrown into a defensive crisis when Aymeric Laporte was ruled out for six months after damaging the lateral meniscus in his right knee in September.

Stones and Otamendi endured a torrid time in the first game following Laporte’s injury against Norwich City, with the latter particularly at fault in a damaging 3-2 defeat.

Guardiola has selected Brazil international Fernandinho as one of his two central defenders for every Premier League game since then and insists he has no intention of stopping.

Asked why he has not played Stones and Otamendi together, Guardiola told reporters at his media conference ahead of City’s visit to Burnley on Tuesday: “Because I like Fernandinho in that position. I prefer him in that position; that’s why he plays.”

Pressed on why he continues to choose a midfielder in defence, Guardiola responded: “I prefer [Ilkay] Gundogan and Rodri in midfield.”

Guardiola also reiterated that Sergio Aguero will miss Saturday’s derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentina international sustained a thigh injury in the 2-1 win over Chelsea on November 23, with Guardiola saying: “He is not ready for the derby but after the derby we will see.”

City’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday means they are now a whopping 11 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola acknowledges his side will have to be at their best to avoid dropping more points against Sean Dyche’s outfit.

“It is always difficult for teams [to play against Burnley],” he added. “What they do they do perfectly. They are so good in the second balls and are free-kick scorers so we need to adapt and play our way.

“They attack really well and in defence they are so aggressive.”