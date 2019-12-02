Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa: 5 talking points from United’s dramatic draw with Villa

Plenty of excitement but only one point apiece as Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford by Aston Villa. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Grealish stunner puts United on the back-foot

Earmarked by many as the man to watch out for before the match, Jack Grealish didn’t let anyone down. Picking up the ball in the left-hand channel, few would have guessed what he did next. Both sets of fans watched with bated breath as the youngster curled a beauty up and over David de Gea – into the goal – Aston Villa taking the lead to silence the noisy Old Trafford crowd. Pure quality.

2. Martial missing once again

Having struck a fluid partnership with Marcus Rashford after returning from injury, Anthony Martial has been missing from the last couple of games and the Frenchman was no different this time around. Despite glimpses of his quality, Martial was missing for large parts. Disinterested and barely involved, it was no surprise when Solskjaer hauled him off in search for a winner.

3. The Daniel James show

Welsh starlet Daniel James has been Manchester United’s best performer of the season so far and continued to enhance his reputation with another strong outing. The youngster’s pace is always a threat and his delivery from out wide is pinpoint. James hustled and bustled but not one of United’s forwards could tuck his crosses into the back of the net. One of the few success stories in United’s dire season.

4. Clinical Villa put in battling display

While United might feel hard done by, Aston Villa will have no complaints. The Villans will be quietly content with the 1 point they take back home, having been pegged back in the latter part of the game.

Jack Grealish was the star of the show, while the Villa midfield were given plenty of space to play in by Fred and Pereira. Mings equalized in the 66th minute and who knows, Dean Smith might even feel his side could have had all three points with a bit more grit?

5. What next for Ole?



With Sir Alex watching on from the stands, it was more a case of questions rather than answers for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Just as something has begun to click in attack for his goal-shy team, their defence has started leaking goals. Solskjaer will point to McTominay and Pogba as key absentees but he knows excuses won’t do – they face Spurs and City next in what could be the defining period of his reign at Old Trafford.