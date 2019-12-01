Reports say Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer safe from top-six scrutiny

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to retain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager even if he fails to qualify the club for Europe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has time on his side at Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino’s name looms large at Old Trafford but it seems the incumbent is going nowhere.

According to reports, Solskjaer will not be sacked regardless of whether United qualify for Europe this season.

TOP STORY – SOLSKJAER FREE FROM EUROPEAN ANXIETY

Failure to secure a top-six finish in the Premier League will not cost Solskjaer his job, reports the Daily Star.

United are struggling for consistency and appear destined to miss out on the Champions League places.

But while executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is “long-time admirer” of Pochettino, he will reportedly keep faith with Solskjaer even if middling results end in the Red Devils missing out on Europe.

EXCLUSIVE Man Utd rule out sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer… even if they finish outside the top sixhttps://t.co/hZ7JMUgOjt pic.twitter.com/fvQJoybfmD — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 1, 2019

– Quique Sanchez Flores‘ ill-fated second spell in charge of Watford will result in his dismissal on Sunday, according to The Athletic.

– It could be one Spaniard out and another in at Arsenal. The Mirror claims Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta is now top of the club’s shortlist of potential replacements for Unai Emery.

– Everton want Bournemouth boss and boyhood Toffees fan Eddie Howe to succeed the under-pressure Marco Silva, reports the Mirror.

– Borussia Dortmund have dispatched scouts to watch teenage Sao Paulo winger Antony, says Goal, as the Bundesliga side line up a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

– Fiorentina have lost patience with Vincenzo Montella and are set to replace him with Gennaro Gattuso in a mirror image of the move Milan made two years ago. Calciomercato claims the change is imminent, with the Viola stinging from a 1-0 loss to Lecce.