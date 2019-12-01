Adrian was my man of the match – Jurgen Klopp hails substitute keeper after Brighton win

Adrian’s contribution to Liverpool’s win over Brighton might have been minimal, but Jurgen Klopp felt the substitute was man of the match.

Jurgen Klopp hailed the contribution of substitute goalkeeper Adrian to a “special win” after Liverpool beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 despite the late dismissal of Alisson.

Two first-half headers from Virgil van Dijk put the Premier League’s runaway leaders on course for a routine success on Saturday, but Liverpool ended up hanging on at Anfield after Alisson was sent off in the 76th minute for handling outside his penalty area.

Adrian was caught out from the resulting free-kick as Lewis Dunk drilled the ball home with the keeper out of position and still setting up his wall.

However, the hosts still claimed three points – equalling their record unbeaten top-flight run in the process – as Adrian denied Aaron Mooy and then avoided embarrassment by regathering the ball after a weak Pascal Gross header had squirmed out of his grasp.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 2-1 Brighton Liverpool make it 31 successive #PL matches unbeaten thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s first-half double#LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/iV6bVOaIqm — Premier League (@premierleague) November 30, 2019

“I’m pretty sure Virgil, of course, with the two goals is probably man of the match, but Adrian is for me man of the match,” said Reds manager Klopp.

“Because coming in, in a game like this, and making two saves. One was tricky. And even the goalie kicks, of course, are difficult and anybody who ever did that with completely cold feet, it’s just not possible.

“We should have probably done that differently but we were not prepared for that situation, so I am completely happy.”

Klopp was seemingly less enamoured that Dunk’s goal stood, adding: “I think when you have a little bit of sense for human beings, you don’t do it like this.

“It was very clever, of course, of Brighton, but a goalie is coming in, setting the wall, trying to get in contact with the players, and they are all trying to settle a little bit and get used, in a second, to each other.

“He [the referee] let it go like this. He’s happy with that and I cannot change it but for me it’s not 100 per cent right.”

Liverpool’s determination not to drop points did delight Klopp, who said: “The boys threw everything on the pitch. I love that. It’s unbelievable how much the boys want to win and so it made it a really special win.

“Brighton are a really good football-playing side. They had a lot of possession. We had to work really hard against that and I love that the boys were ready to do that in such an intense week.”

The result means Liverpool are 11 points clear at the top of the table, albeit Leicester City can cut that lead when they face Everton on Sunday.