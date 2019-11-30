According to reports from various sources, Arsenal’s ex-boss Unai Emery who was sacked on Friday, had to face a tough time at the Emirates during his final few weeks as their manager.

It has been claimed that Emery was “openly mocked” by many Arsenal players multiple times prior to his sacking.

Evening Standard reports that the Gunners used to make jokes about Emery’s accent and his use of broken English – and some of them also ridiculed his decision to name a captaincy group.

As per the English news agency, a player even said “how many captains to we have?” within earshot of the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss shortly after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been appointed as the new team captain, replacing Granit Xhaka who had taken part in an altercation with a few fans in October.

Needless to say, the 48-year-old was not a popular figure at the club, and some Arsenal players had “better communication” with their former managers than with him, as per Evening Standard.

Despite so, Emery ended his tenure at the club with a classy gesture – by penning a letter dedicated to the fans.

“To all the fans, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me to understand and feel the greatness of Arsenal. To all of you who have supported us from every corner of the globe, all of you who have come to the Emirates, all of you who have waited in the rain and cold just to greet me after a game. I want to tell all of you that I have worked with passion, with commitment and effort,” he wrote, before signing off.