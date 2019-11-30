Reports: Arsenal add ex-La Liga boss to managerial shortlist

On November 29, Arsenal hierarchy finally decided that they have had enough and released Unai Emery from his duties. The Spaniard left the club after eighteen months in charge with the Gunners eighth in the table and winless in seven matches. Reports claim that they’ve added one ex-La Liga manager to their shortlist.

According to a report by The Sun, Arsenal have added former Valencia boss, Marcelino, to their managerial shortlist. The Gunners have seemingly made contact with the Spanish football coach as well, who was sacked by Valencia earlier this season over disagreements with the hierarchy.

However, the English side is not yet ready to offer a contract to Marcelino. The club has appointed Freddie Ljungberg in place of Emery as the interim manager and will be keeping a close eye on his progress.

Several other names have also been added to the shortlist. Various reports claim that Brendan Rodgers, Carlo Ancelotti, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Massimiliano Allegri are all targets of the board.

A winless run spanning across seven games and all competitions sealed Unai Emery’s fate at Arsenal. The Spaniard achieved a fifth-place finish and a Europa League Final run in his first season at the club. However, losing the latter against Chelsea left the Gunners without Champions League football for yet another season. His sacking came a day after the Emirates recorded its lowest attendance as the team was beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt.