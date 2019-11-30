Premier League faces new CEO search as David Pemsel resigns

David Pemsel has resigned before taking up the role of chief executive at the Premier League, leaving the organisation back at square one.

The appointment of Pemsel was announced in October, and he was due to take charge in February, but newspaper claims about his private life this week led to a decision not to take up the position.

Richard Scudamore stood down from his role at the helm of the Premier League after almost 20 years during last season, and it was initially announced that Discovery executive Susanna Dinnage would succeed him.

She changed her mind about taking up the job, however, and elected to stay with her employer at the time. Dinnage is due to leave the Discovery group at the end of this year, Deadline reported last month.

With Pemsel now out of the frame, Richard Masters will continue as interim chief executive, the Premier League said. Pemsel had been persuaded to leave his role as chief executive of Guardian Media Group to move into football.

Announcing Pemsel’s decision, the Premier League stated: “Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive.”