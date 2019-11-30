Pep Guardiola ‘open’ to extended Manchester City stay

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will have been at the Etihad Stadium five years if he sees out his contract and could stay longer.

Pep Guardiola is open to remaining at Manchester City beyond the end of his current contract in June 2021.

Guardiola is into his fourth season at City – he has never spent longer at a single club – after winning five of the past six major trophies on offer in England.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is finding the going tough this time around, with his team nine-points shy of undefeated leaders Liverpool heading into Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United.

Last week, Guardiola bristled at suggestions he could walk away from City at the end of this season and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told Sky Sports he was looking forward to continuing his commitment to Guardiola “for years to come”.

Although the 48-year-old insisted it was not time to hold contract talks just yet, he suggested he would welcome an extended stay.

“When you are here for five years it depends on the results,” he said. “We will see what happens this season and next season.”

Asked to clarify whether he would be open to remaining in Manchester further into the next decade, Guardiola replied: “I am open, yeah. As I have said, I’m so comfortable working in this club.”

Nevertheless, the famously intense and demanding coach maintaining a productive working relationship with his players will hold the key.

“I want to see the reaction of my players, the environment and everything,” he explained.

“It’s not that simple that I want to extend. I want to see the club, the players and how we are still working together.

“That is the most important thing after five years together. You have to feel we can still do it together and still I can see my players enjoying working together.

“When I feel that is not [the case] I will talk with the club and see the best way [to proceed].”

Despite a drop off from their phenomenal levels of the past two seasons and mixed returns from new arrivals Rodri and Joao Cancelo, Guardiola insists he could not be happier with the men at his disposal.

“I’m comfortable, especially with the players. They are incredible persons. It’s a joy to train with them. How well they react when they don’t win or win and don’t play good,” he added.

“They are concerned, they want to do better, they want to improve. When you see that, it is a dream come true as a manager and what we have to continue.”